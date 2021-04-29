Ohio State’s Justin Fields Goes 11th Round in Draft to the Chicago Bears

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Chicago Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Chicago traded up from 20th overall with the New York Giants to select Fields.

Fields is the highest Ohio State quarterback selected since 1982 when the Baltimore Colts selected Art Schlichter with the No. 4 overall pick. Dwayne Haskins was the 15th overall pick in 2019. Fields, who transferred to Ohio State from the University of Georgia, is the fourth QB in Ohio State history to be drafted in the 1st round.

