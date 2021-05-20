Red White and Boom Cancels July 2nd Festival

According to NBC4i, For a second straight year, the fireworks of Red, White & BOOM! will not be going off before Independence Day.
But the show still could go on, just at a later date.
Red, White & BOOM! was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday, its board of directors announced that it will not be staged this year on Friday, July 2, because it was unable to receive permitting from the city of Columbus. Officials had been hopeful of staging the show with COVID-19 cases on the decline in Ohio and the state’s pandemic health orders set to expire on June 2, a month before the what would have been the 2021 date for Red, White & BOOM!
For the full NBC4 story click here
