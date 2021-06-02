Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We get that rappers have been bling-blinging since Rakim’s golden era of hip-hop, but new age rap star Lil Uzi Vert really took it to the head when it came to his diamond obsession — no, really. He literally put a $24 million pink diamond into the middle of his forehead!

While the moment went viral and left many wondering if it would last past the summer, the Eternal Atake emcee proved that, unlike what Jay-Z once famously rapped, diamonds truly aren’t forever.

The Jasmine Brand did some digging and spotted Uzi not rocking his rock during a few recent outings. This past Monday (May 31), he and City Girls girlfriend JT decided to get very cozy on view for everyone to see, and a lot of people started realizing that the diamond was nowhere to be found.

The Jasmine Brand also caught photos of Uzi and JT hanging out with Future and his new girl Dess Dior, and in that pic you can at least see an indent from where the diamond previously was. Long story short, we just hope he turned it into a fresh diamond chain or maybe even a cool set of grillz.

According to Uzi himself, he’s been paying on the multimillion-dollar diamond since 2017, showing props to jeweler Elliot Eliantte for the purchase. With over a million followers himself, Eliantte could certainly give him a few ideas on how to flip it.

As far as turning it into a ring, well, that’s probably not about to happen. He’s quoted as saying, “I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon be there. I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”

Do you respect Lil Uzi Vert’s right to rock ice? Let us know your thoughts in all good fun.

Lil Uzi Vert Proves Diamonds Aren’t Always Forever By Removing $24 Million Implant From Forehead was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

