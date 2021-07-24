Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Incorrectly Uses HIPAA As An Excuse Not To Reveal If He Has Been Vaccinated

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got a quick lesson on HIPAA and how it actually works following a press conference.
When it comes to finding out if celebrities, political figures, and athletes are vaccinated, citing HIPAA as a reason not to divulge that information has become the new plead the fifth. During a recent press conference on Friday (Jul.23), Dak Prescott was asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, and he quickly responded, “I don’t necessarily think that’s exactly important,” adding, “I think that’s HIPAA.”
We don’t know when being vaccinated against a highly contagious virus became taboo, but here we are.
Prescott did add that he believes his Cowboys will reach the recently announced NFL vaccination threshold. The Cowboys are reportedly one of the teams lagging in the department, so much that NFL Hall-of-Famer and legendary Cowboys’ receiver Michael Irvin blasted players who are against getting vaccinated.
Anyway, Prescott is dead wrong with his use of HIPAA, an acronym commonly used for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a federal regulation that makes it illegal for health care providers and insurers to share patients’ medical records without their explicit permission.
However, the law does not apply to the press asking about an individual’s medical history or records, causing reporters and other people on Twitter to throw a flag on the play.
Prescott is not the only high-profile individual to incorrectly use HIPAA. Even congress members like Marjorie Taylor Greene have done it. On Tuesday (Jul.20), when asked if she has been vaccinated, she said, “Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights. You see, with HIPAA rights, we don’t have to reveal our medical records, and that also involves our vaccine records.”
Just loud and absolutely wrong.
Prescott does have some folks defending him. Currently, unemployed wide receiver, and his former teammate, Dez Bryant, threw his cape over his shoulder pads to hop on Twitter to say, “You don’t owe anyone a explanation @dak.”
Prescott’s comments come on the eve of the NFL almost making it mandatory that players be vaccinated but just fall short by instituting some very harsh rules if an unvaccinated player on a team causes an outbreak. Players like DeAndre Hopkins took to Twitter to cry about the NFL’s new policy and even suggested he would retire due to them.
It is quite funny behavior from a group of men who ram their heads into each other and allow team doctors to prescribe them pills and shoot them up with all kinds of medicines, but we digress.
On the other hand, NFL coaches are not allowed to roam the sidelines unvaccinated, and we saw two coaches, Minnesota Vikings’ assistant coach Rick Dennison and New England Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich. Both were relieved of duty for their choice not to get vaccinated.
We are intrigued to see how this NFL season will play out.
Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty
Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Incorrectly Uses HIPAA As An Excuse Not To Reveal If He Has Been Vaccinated was originally published on cassiuslife.com