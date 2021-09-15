CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The FBI and the Columbus Division of Police will be working together to investigate the shooting death of a teen killed at Bicentennial Park in May.
During a news conference, Wednesday, the FBI announced they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.
Those with information can contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or at fbi.gov/columbus.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- FBI offering $25,000 reward in shooting death of teen at Bicentennial Park
- Misa Hylton And Bevy Smith Dropped Major Gems In A Candid Conversation During NYFW
- Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In Minneapolis Could Be Freed After Conviction Tossed
- Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Wants THIS Instead Of A Ring From Common [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Is Fat Joe Canceled?! Ja Rule & Fat Joe Faced Off In An Very Eventful VERZUZ [WATCH]
- Black Woman Dragged From Car, Beaten & Separated From Kids by Philadelphia Officers, To Be Paid $2M
- Courtney B. Vance Honors Michael K. Williams At Emmys, Questions ‘Lovecraft Countr’y Cancelation
- Beauty Influencer Ashley Strong Teams Up With Morphe Cosmetics For Her Own Line Of Zen Makeup Products
- Scarface Recovering After Receiving Kidney Transplant
- Kanye West Made Collaborators Wear ‘Donda’ Merch & Yeezys In The Studio
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: