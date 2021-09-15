FBI offering $25,000 reward in shooting death of teen at Bicentennial Park

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The FBI and the Columbus Division of Police will be working together to investigate the shooting death of a teen killed at Bicentennial Park in May.

During a news conference, Wednesday, the FBI announced they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: