Oakland’s Finest: The Meteoric Rise Of Malika Andrews

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA—a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” Andrews said in a statement. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts, and insiders on our team.

The buzzing ESPN show host has already received a few nods from some big named sports buffs like Sage Steele who applauded Andrews back in July for her reporting of the NBA Bubble during the height of the pandemic.

“Just want to give a well-deserved shout out to Malika Andrews. She was thrust into an incredibly difficult position, with zero notice, after only a couple of years in this crazy business….and she ROCKED IT. Great job @malika_andrews I am so so happy for you,” she tweeted.

Andrews was one of the first media members allowed inside the NBA bubble, regularly appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter and reporting from the sidelines of the Conference Finals. When the NBA season ended in October, the then 25-year-old Andrews was one of its breakout stars. The 26-year-old’s major feat comes at an interesting time, especially after the recent departure of long-time ESPN host, Maria Taylor, who left shortly after Nichols’ controversy in July.

Recently, Sage Steele was suspended from the network following a few controversial comments she made during an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast on Oct. 5. Steele shared some questionable remarks about ESPN’s vaccine mandate and claimed that when younger women wear sexy attire in the journalism industry that they often open themselves up to sexual harassment.

“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on, too,” Steele said. No word on whether her comments were directed towards the burgeoning newscaster.

Whatever the case may be, Andrews will have some big shoes to fill, but it seems as though she’s is up for the challenge.

You can watch Malika in action on weekdays at 3 pm EST on ESPN and ESPN 2.

