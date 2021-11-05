Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Hip-Hop History Month and we’re celebrating by acknowledging all eras of the genre.

First up are the 1980s and 1990s, the latter which is referred to as the hip-hop’s golden age.

From the artists who undoubtedly launched the genre to the artists who followed up by creating sub-genres like gangsta rap and boom-bap, there are tracks for everyone to enjoy.

We compiled them into a list for our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These 80s & 90s Hip-Hop Songs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: