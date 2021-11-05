Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Have you been “sluttified” yet?

That terms can mean a lot of things in 2021, but in this instance we’re talking about the popular Atlanta eatery Slutty Vegan created by multifaceted entrepreneur Pinky Cole. Incognito had her stop by Posted On The Corner for an exclusive chat to break down her plant-based empire and how she made it to the top in her game.

In addition to Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole has a handful of ventures that truly speak to her character and overall goals for business. Through her Pinky Cole Foundation, the hospitality honcho created an outlet that does everything from providing life insurance to establishing scholarship funds for students enrolled at her HBCU alma mater, Clark Atlanta University.

Get into the truly inspiring story of Pinky Cole and Slutty Vegan below via Posted On The Corner:

Pinky Cole Tells The Story Of Creating Slutty Vegan, HBCU Memories & Touring For The Foodies

