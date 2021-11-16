Pickerington Schools Changing Mask Policy to Optional

Pickerington School District has announced that they will be switching to a “mask optional” policy when children return from the holiday break on January 4, 2022. Why the change? Mainly because vaccines are available for all school aged children now.
In a letter the district, Superintendent Chris Briggs stated, “The health and safety of our schools and community has always been our number one priority. So, as we move forward with this mask optional implementation, we encourage all students and staff to follow proper public safety protocols, which include asking those who are not vaccinated to wear masks. We still need your help to keep everyone safe, which will not happen if safety protocols are not followed. Quarantine protocols will remain the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff, as per our current practice ”
Currently the COVID-19 vaccine is not required to attend Pickerington Schools, but it is heavily encouraged that parents get that child vaccinated. Should a parent choose to not vaccinate their child, they are asking your child still wears a mask to school to keep schools safe for all.
To read the full leader from. Superintendent Briggs click here
