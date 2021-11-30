Need tips on holiday spending?

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Of course we all know the day after Thanksgiving is known as “Black Friday” which traditionally kicks off holiday season spending. Ya know, the truth is we have been bombarded with advertising already that ignites spending. And that means despite supply chain shortfalls, there remains plenty of opportunity to build a financial mess for ourselves the coming weeks. On Eye on the Community, Sean Anthony spoke with Homeport Senior Housing Advisor Layden Hale to provide some tips on what you can do to have a financially sane period of gift purchasing.

Setting A Realistic Budget

Avoiding Impulse Buys

Using Cash For Purchases

Comparing Prices On-line … Before Shopping

Considering Alternative Gifts

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: