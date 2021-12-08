Cbus
CPD: ‘Monsters’ killed two ‘babies,’ ‘young man’ in southeast Columbus shooting

According to NBC4i, three people — two young children and a young man — are dead after a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and three victims inside.

Police have now identified the victims as 9-year-old Demitrius Wall’neal, 6-year-old Londynn Wall’neal and 22-year-old Charles Wade.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

