R. Kelly Heading Back To Court On Allegations That He Broke Up A Mississippi Man’s Marriage

After being found guilty on all charges in his highly-publicized sex trafficking trial in New York, not to mention the upcoming federal sex charges he faces next year in Chicago, R. Kelly will soon be back in court yet again.

However, although sexual in nature, his latest legal woes are centered around a Mississippi man that claims the disgraced R&B veteran ruined his marriage, resulting in emotional and psychological pain that he’s now seeking compensation for as a result of the infidelity.

A judge ordered Kellz to sit for a videotaped deposition as he currently sits in jail, with accuser Kenny Bryant being granted the deposition that he’s been waiting on for over three years. As the story goes, Bryant says Kelly had an affair with his ex-wife Asia Childress that began in 2012 shortly after they got married. Although he was aware that his ex-wife had a prior relationship with the Chocolate Factory singer, Bryant was assured by Childress that it wouldn’t interfere with the life they were building together.

Take a look below at how this wild story unfolded next, via Radar Online:

“In the suit, Bryant claims everything was fine until Kelly started showing up again. He says the singer had an ‘intimate extramarital affair’ with his wife starting in October 2012. The two reportedly reconnected after he performed a show near her home.

Bryant says his wife carried out an affair with Kelly for five years. He also claims the singer gave her Chlamydia. To make matter worse, before finding out about the affair, Bryant says his wife convinced him to move their entire life to Georgia. He says he later found out she made the request to be closer to Kelly’s home.

Bryant says Childress ended up divorcing him. He is suing Kelly for ‘depriving him of his spouse.’ The suit is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged emotional and psychological pain.”

Location plays a huge part in this case specifically. Mississippi allows you to sue a person for interfering with your marriage, one of the few states to permit such legal action, and Bryant is hoping the court will see things in his favor. As expected, R. Kelly himself claims no wrongdoing and believes he wasn’t the reason they ended up getting a divorce.

Without considering his reputation as a sexual predator, do you think R. Kelly deserves to pay up in this case or should the husband solely bring these issues to his unfaithful wife? Let us know your thoughts!

R. Kelly Heading Back To Court On Allegations That He Broke Up A Mississippi Man’s Marriage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com