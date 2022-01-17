Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America” Live Tonight On TV One & Cleo TV!

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

ICON RECIPIENTS JENNIFER HUDSON, TIMBALAND,  JIMMY JAM AND TERRY LEWIS, GAMBLE AND HUFF & TASHA COBBS LEONARD TO BE RECOGNIZED AT THE
2022 URBAN ONE HONORS PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE.
H.E.R., MARLON WAYANS, TYRESE, KELLY PRICE, TANK, JERMAINE DUPRI, VASHAWN MITCHELL AND MORE
APPEAR ALONGSIDE HOST NE-YO & BACKSTAGE HOST EVA MARCILLE
PREMIERES TONIGHT JANUARY 17, 2022,
MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY, ON TV ONE & CLEO TV

This year’s URBAN ONE HONORS to shine a spotlight on a superstar group of honorees including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement; Timbaland, Music Innovation; Gamble and Huff, Living Legends; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspiration Impact; and Oscar, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon. Hosted by GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast today, Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on TV One and CELO TV, a division of Urban One.

RELATED: Ne-Yo Dishes On His Urban One Honors Hosting Fashion: ‘Imma Be Real Fly’

H.E.R. will take the stage for an exclusive opening performance. Additional performers include Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant with a special set by D-Nice. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell are tapped to present. Wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.

 

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America” Live Tonight On TV One & Cleo TV!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America”…

 3 hours ago
06.23.69
Photos
Close