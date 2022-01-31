Ohio
How much will it cost to see the Bengals in the Super Bowl?

NFL: SEP 30 Jaguars at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

According to NBC4i,  The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. After a dramatic overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs, they will play for the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

A lot of Bengals fans might be considering making the trip to Los Angeles for a once in a lifetime chance to see Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. But how much will it cost to go?

Ticketmaster currently lists the cheapest Super Bowl ticket at $5,900 for a seat all the way in the 500 section of the 70,000 seat venue.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/nfl/bengals/how-much-will-it-cost-to-see-the-bengals-in-the-super-bowl/

 

