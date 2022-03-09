100,000 student borrowers eligible for debt cancellation: DOE

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, nearly 100,000 people are eligible for student loan debt cancelation, the Department of Education announced on Wednesday.
The cancellations would apply to people who were affected by changes the agency made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) last year. In total, the cancellations would amount to almost $6.2 billion in student debt relief, according to CNN.
Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, eligible borrowers were promised that their student loan debt would be canceled after they pay on the debt over the course of 10 years.
