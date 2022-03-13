Columbus police make arrest in fatal 2020 shooting of teen

According to NBC4i, Columbus police have charged an 18-year-old man with murder after a shooting in July 2020 resulted in one teenager dying.
Police announced Sunday that Michael Green has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a habitation, and seven counts of felony assault for the July 4, 2020, shooting that resulted in the death of 14-year-old Indiah Corley.
Green, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, allegedly shot three teens — Corley, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy — on the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue.
Corley was taken to Ohio State University-Main Hospital, where she died seven days later.
For the full NBC4 story click here
