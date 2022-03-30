Cbus
Columbus Airbnb owner creates The Blacklist to promote other local Black-owned short-term rentals

According to NBC4i, Columbus Airbnb owner and photographer Shellee Fisher wanted to do more to promote Black-owned businesses in Columbus’ tourism scene.

She decided to focus on lodging, knowing there were more Black short-term rental owners like her who wanted to promote their properties to guests interested in supporting Black business owners.

Fisher recently launched The Blacklist, a repository of Black-owned short-term rental properties in Columbus.

Its creation was timed to match up with the upcoming in-person return of the Ohio Black Expo in Columbus, during which thousands of people are expected to travel to Columbus to celebrate Black culture.

For the full NBC4 story click here

