This past February, Peacock dropped their reimagined version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dubbed Bel-Air, and while many people had their issues with the remixed classic comedy sitcom, at least the Air Jordan aspect of the show remained intact.

According to Nice Kicks, NTWRK is now teaming up with Peacock to release some Bel-Air-related merchandise including set-used props, collectibles, and of course, Jordan sneakers. )n March 30 people can hop on the NTWRK app at 5PM ET to get in on the “Bel-Air Kicks Collection” and join in on a mansion party that’s set to take place somewhere in Los Angeles (Bel-Air?).

“During the live event, host Eutel Wallace will give fans an in-depth look at the backstory behind Peacock’s original series. In addition to some quick facts and unique fan interactions, Wallace will educate viewers about Coded By Kids, the charitable initiative behind the “Bel-Air Kicks Collection.” The lucky participants who have received winning entries will be notified during the live event and will have a chance to purchase select items from this one-of-a-kind collection.”

More raffles damnit! Still, sounds like a helluva good time and for a good cause, so we can’t be too mad.

Judging from the video posted on NTWRK’s IG page it looks like it’s going to be some good merch to be had too as the Air Jordan 6 “Bred,” Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” and Bel-Air basketball jerseys will be on the block.

Will you be checking out the “Bel-Air Kicks Collection” later on today? Let us know in the comments section below.

NTWRK & Peacock Partner Up For “Bel-Air Kicks Collection” Drop was originally published on hiphopwired.com

