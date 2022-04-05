T.I. Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With ATL Standup Comedian Over Sex Assault Jokes

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Although a few things are still a bit unclear regarding the now-dismissed sex assault charges against T.I. and his wife Tiny last year, currently they have nothing to answer for unless a court says otherwise.

Unfortunately for Atlanta’s once-favorite hip-hop couple, nothing is off limits when it comes to comedy. However, T.I. wasn’t about to let a comedian off the hook recently after she joked about the allegations during a standup show in Atlanta that soon turned into an all-out screaming battle.

Based on footage recorded from the night in question, T.I. can be seen vehemently confronting comedienne Lauren Knight during her “One Knight Only” open mic series at Our Bar ATL. The Paperwork emcee has taken an interest in standup recently, even considering it as a potential second act. His recent outburst though might’ve proven that he doesn’t have the tough skin required to take a joke in that arena.

More on what went down below, via Baller Alert:

“‘As many times as you joke on that shit n*gga, I’m gon check yo mother f*ckin ass as long as it takes,’ T.I. told the comedian Lauren Knight. ‘When you stop playing with me and mine, Ima stop saying something,’ he continued speaking on the mic.

‘There ain’t no mother f*cking case. Ain’t never been no mother f*cking case. I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing wit me n*gga, I’m going to continue to confront publicly– verbally,’ he said.

Knight then addresses the ‘One Knight Only’ open mic audience saying she believed the rapper was innocent.

‘T.I. is innocent. I truly believe it. Give it up for him. There are no charges,’ she tells the crowd.

T.I. clearly was not trying to hear that, telling the comedian not to play with him before he stormed the stage.

‘If I want to make jokes about something, I’ll make jokes about something. You’re not going to tell me to shut the f*ck up in my sh*t. This is my sh*t. Let’s be very clear,’ the comedian said before T.I. snatched the mic out of her hand.”

Watch the full video clip below and let us know if you think T.I. was in the right to defend himself and his wife or if he took the joke a little too seriously:

T.I. Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With ATL Standup Comedian Over Sex Assault Jokes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com