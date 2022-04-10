Garcelle Beauvais Shines In Sparkly Gown For ‘RHOBH’ Promo Shoot

Donning a sparkling silver one-shouldered gown from David Koma’s RE ’22 collection, the reality star served face and body as she posed alongside her cast mates while shooting photos for the reality show. She paired the look with matching silver dangling earrings and blinged our bracelets to add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her hair sleek and straight with a part down the middle to frame both sides of her gorgeous face. “Thank you team @ernestocasillas @iamdavontae @ashleyloewen #rhobh,” the beauty captioned her IG carousel while thanking her glam squad for getting her right for the photo set. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this dazzling look on the star as many of Garcelle’s 1.1 million IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Absolutely stunning look! Shine bright like a diamond!” one fan wrote while alluding to Rihanna’s popular song lyric. Another fan commented and wrote, “You are so beautiful, can’t wait to see you this season ” while another simply left, “Wowzer ” underneath the flawless pic.

Beauties, what do you think of Garcelle’s gorgeous look?