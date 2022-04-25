OSU to open 2023 season against Youngstown State, cancels San Jose State game

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes football team will have a new Week 1 opponent for the 2023 football season.

The Youngstown State Penguins will meet the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Sep. 9, 2023 in the opening game of that season.

Originally, OSU was scheduled to host San Jose State with an Ohio State spokesperson confirming to NBC4 that the two schools mutually agreed to cancel its game.

The last time Ohio State and the Penguins met was 2008 when the Jim Tressel coached Buckeyes won 43-0 in the season opener.

