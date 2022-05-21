Pete Davidson Exiting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Pete Davidson made his mark as one of the standout cast members of the weekend sketch show Saturday Night Live. Now, Davidson will take his leave of the program to focus on other creative endeavors.

What’s Next For Pete Davidson?

Variety reports that Davidson, 28, will exit SNL this weekend at the conclusion of the 47th season this weekend. Davidson won’t be alone as Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney are joining the exodus.

More from Variety:

In recent years, Davidson has become more famous more for his life outside the program than for what he does on it. Early in his tenure, Davidson largely appeared only in segments on “Weekend Update,” where he often delivered self-deprecating stand-up routines. But he has developed a broader range during his time on “SNL.” In recent seasons, he has done impressions of celebrities like former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and actor Rami Malek, and has increasingly been involved in many of the show’s taped sketches. He often turns up as the recurring character Chad, an apathetic man who remains oblivious even in the face of dire or fantastic circumstances, like being stalked by a killer or going on a SpaceX mission.

The outlet adds that Davidson is slated to star and executive produce an upcoming series, Bupkis, which will appear on the Peacock streaming network. Much has been made about Davidson’s high-profile dating life, including his current romantic focus, Kim Kardashian. The actor and comedian was the frequent target of negative missives from Kardashian’s ex-husband, Ye FKA Kanye West, and largely avoided mentioning the matter until recently.

According to Variety, Bupkis will also star Edie Falco, who plays the mother of Davidson’s character in the show. He also has been hitting the comedy stage in recent weeks, throwing a light jab towards Ye but taking a much higher road.

