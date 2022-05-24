Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when killed on freeway, report shows

According to NBC4i, a toxicology report released Monday showed that former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a high blood alcohol level before he was struck by a dump truck on a busy Florida freeway and died, according to multiple sources.
Haskins, 24, died on the morning of April 9, shortly after his car ran out of gas. He was on the roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers and in south Florida training with teammates.
The toxicology report revealed Haskins’ blood alcohol-level was at 0.20, almost triple the legal limit of 0.08 in Florida, according to a report. Other new details from investigators were reported by a Florida radio host and said that Haskins was drinking at a Miami nightclub and left the club after getting into a fight.
For the full NBC4 story click here
