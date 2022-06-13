2Pride! Queen Latifah Recalls Spending NYE With 2Pac At A Gay Club

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Although Pride Month has been an annual celebration since first being made official in 2000 during the Clinton era, hip-hop has taken a bit longer when it comes to accepting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Before there was a Lil Nas X or Frank Ocean, rap was dominated by an era where homophobia ran rampant in many of the lyrics heard in ’90s rap songs. However, hip-hop pioneer Queen Latifah recently reflected on a moment in time when the gays and gangsta rap came together in u-n-i-t-y by way of an unlikely source: late rap legend Tupac Shakur.

During a recent interview on the fiery series Hot Ones, Latifah explained how she was able to form such a close bond with Shakur. “Me and Tupac were pretty much label mates,” the “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper recalls in the interview (seen above), going on to explain how a roadie position originally occupied by Naughty By Nature’s Treach soon was given to Pac given his association with fellow Tommy Boy Records group Digital Underground. While being shown one of their many photos together, Latifah hilariously explains how it was actually a gay event they were at in the pic.

Read how Queen Latifah explains her night hanging with 2Pac at a gay club below, via Hot Ones:

“We toured together. So we went all across the country. San Francisco doing a show. My first show over $10,000 which was a New Years Eve show at this cool gay club in San Francisco. I was like ‘yo I’m here.’ He was like ‘yo Ima hook up with you.’ So Tupac came to the club with me and I was like ‘yo Tupac is in the building!’ They went crazy in there. I was like ‘they gon’ tear you out your clothes, come here,’ He was like ‘man,’ he took his shirt off anyway.”

Although Latifah goes on to jokingly admit the two were “probably high,” it’s still good to know that Pac may have been an early ally. You might have to go back and listen to a few of his songs before confirming that though!

Watch the full episode of Hot Ones with Queen Latifah below, and keep spreading love to all:

