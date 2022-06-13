Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The incomparable Kendrick Lamar has garnered universal praise with his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, released exactly a month ago today.

To commemorate the past four weeks of his latest musical masterpiece, K. Dot will soon be bringing the LP to life on an even bigger level with a documentary shot in the West African country of Ghana.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Setting up shop in Accra, the award-winning emcee chose to document his first time in Ghana a few weeks ago. Some may remember that Lamar chose to spend album release day in West Africa with his recently-revealed family of four. The doc will be in partnership with Spotify, who released a 15-second preview (seen above) that shows Kendrick taking in the atmosphere with such focus that he isn’t even keeping up with the day of week. “I’m just being in the moment,” he says of skipping out on calendar updates, going on to add, “This life shit, it’s all about an experience, and everybody got they own different experience.” [sic]

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is a polarizing experience in itself, offering a collection of songs that individually tackle a generational issue that Lamar and many urban households across the nation can directly relate to. From gender identity and cancel culture to toxic relationships as eloquently displayed in his upcoming single, “We Cry Together,” no subject proves to be too taboo to tackle.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

You can expect Kendrick Lamar’s new Spotify documentary for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers to arrive next week. In the meantime, let us know some of your favorite songs from the LP — take a listen below at one of our personal favorite standouts:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Watch: Kendrick Lamar Goes To Ghana In Upcoming ‘Big Steppers’ Album Doc was originally published on blackamericaweb.com