Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

Yung Miami’s style is everything and the rapper was recently spotted donning a Saint Laurent jumpsuit that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the white, red and black $2,900 fit. The strapless, cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and featured a waist belt in the middle. She paired the look with black, closed toe heels and wore a bright red lip to match the top of the jumpsuit. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail with a middle part and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

"Yung in Paris," she captioned the IG photoset. Check it out below.

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the platform while another wrote, “Red bottoms is a must in Paris ”

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Would you splurge?

