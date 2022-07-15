10-year-old Columbus girl’s abortion report released

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate.

After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered the attention of the Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who pledged Thursday to investigate whether Bernard adhered to state law in reporting the abortion.

“If Dr. Bernard has failed to file the required reports on time, she has committed an offense, the consequences of which could include criminal prosecution and licensing repercussions,” Rokita wrote in a Wednesday letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Under Indiana law, physicians who perform an abortion on a child under the age of 16 are required to submit a terminated pregnancy report to both the Indiana Department of Health and the Department of Child Services within three days of the procedure.

For the full NBC4 story click here

RELATED STORY: Columbus man accused of raping/impregnating 10-year-old

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: