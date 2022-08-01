Kandi Says She Thinks Martell Holt Is Dating Shereé Whitfield For Publicity

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Reality stars Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are reportedly enjoying their fresh and budding romance. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has made “several trips to Huntsville” to visit Martell, according to a source that informed PEOPLE.

Shereé confirmed that Love & Marriage: Hunstville celebrity is her new man. The She by Shereé founder also revealed she and Holt have already been seeing each other for about two months.

PEOPLE‘s insider additionally said, “No word yet on either party appearing on their respective reality shows, but they’re clearly both comfortable in front of the cameras.”

“Shereé is a strong, independent woman. But at the end of the day, she wants a partner to go on this adventure of life with. He just has to be a real man,” the source noted. “Martell is certainly more reliable and steady than any of the guys she’s dated recently.”

The insider emphasized that the couple’s relationship is “still new, but there’s a lot of prospects there.”

In a recent interview, Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real about her thoughts on Martell dating Shereé. The singer-songwriter said she didn’t want Shereé to be romantically used for the “publicity” that comes with her name. Kandi further explained that Martell and someone she knows were hoping to be photographed by paparazzi in one of her restaurants while on a date earlier this year.

“I don’t want [Shereé] to be in a situation where it feels like — where she’s being used for publicity,” Kandi said.

The mogul also seemed hesitant about Martell’s involvement with Shereé because the person she knows who previously dated him is also a reality star.

“Now that I see this similar situation, I’m like uhhhhh, is he being genuine? Or is he doing the same thing that he was doing with the other person I know?” Kandi questioned.

“So that’s why I was like… WEIRD!” she added.

Hear Kandi explain what happened between her friend and Martell down below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Kandi Says She Thinks Martell Holt Is Dating Shereé Whitfield For Publicity was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com