In Case You Care: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

OMG! We didn’t see this one coming at all! What a shock!

(NOTE: The previous sentence was meant to be sarcastic. Can’t you tell?)

Okay, in case you care, E! News is reporting that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up after 9 chaotic months of dating. Sources close to the former couple tell E! that they have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but, ultimately, the relationship couldn’t withstand their busy schedules and the long distance. Pete is currently filming the movie Wizards! in Australia, while Kim is spending time with her kids and finalizing her divorce from Ye F.K.A. Kanye West.

The couple that didn’t last long enough for a fun relationship name (“Pim?” Or maybe “Kete?”) went public last November, after clearly hitting it off while sharing a staged kiss during Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live the month before. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” Kim previously said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April. “It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling… A few days later, I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action.”

Join Our Text Club for More News! Text “NC” to 52140!

Things progressed over the next few months. Pete bonded with Kim’s kids, the couple appeared on Kim’s Hulu show, Kanye went crazy (and pretended to bury “Skete” alive in a music video), and so on. However, it appeared that they were really in love. Just last month, Pete even tossed around the idea of settling down on Kevin Hart’s show Hart to Hart. Explaining that having kids was his dream, he said, “That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier.”

Even more recently, a source told E! that the two did their best to stay connected while Pete was filming in Australia. “When they are apart, they are in constant communication,” the insider said. “Kim loves that he’s always making her laugh and he truly makes her day when they talk.”

So much for that. Now we wonder… will Pete cover up those tattoos?

SEE ALSO:

Pistol Pete: Pete Davidson Jabs At Kanye West At Netflix Is A Joke Appearance

Believe It Or Not Kim Kardashian Slayed SNL Monologue [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian To Get Hidden Hills Estate In Divorce Proceedings

In Case You Care: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split was originally published on hiphopnc.com