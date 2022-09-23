Did You Know Jeffrey Dahmer Was a Buckeye?

One of the most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer with seventeen known killed victims spanning from 1978-1991 earning the alias The Milwaukee Cannibal.
Born in Milwaukee Dahmer moved to Akron Ohio with his family at the age of eight years old. After his parents went through a nasty divorce, his father paid for him to go to The Ohio State University in Columbus fall of 1978. At this time Ohio State was an open enrollment institution as long as you were a resident of the state.
According to univdistcol Dahmer lived in Morrill Tower in room 540 or 541. Dahmer already had a problem with alcohol, so it’s no surprise that he frequented bars and carry-outs in The Short North. The amount of alcohol he was drinking was expensive, so Dahmer allegedly sold plasma and blood at a local bank for $10 a pop.
Dahmer was enrolled in Introduction to Anthropology, Classical Civilization, Administrative Science, and Riflery. Dahmer failed all of his classes except Riflery where he earned a B-. The University expelled him because he had a 0.45 GPA
After being caught in 1991 Dahmer admitted to his murders but stated while enrolled at The Ohio State University, he didn’t kill anyone. Dhamer was sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms. He was sent to the Columbia Correctional Institute in Portage, Wisconsin but was beaten and killed by a fellow inmate on November 28, 1994.
Check out a tour of Morrill Tower from 2021
