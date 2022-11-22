Wendy Raquel Robinson Is Still Hilarious In The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of The Game On Paramount+

This week (November 21), Paramount+ debuted the official trailer and key art for the upcoming second season of THE GAME. Season two will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 15, with two episodes in the U.S. and Canada. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will premiere weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+. THE GAME season two will also premiere on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia and Latin America on Friday, Dec. 16, with premiere dates for other international markets to be announced at a later date.

THE GAME stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman. It offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football. The beloved characters tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME. The second season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as they fight to survive the storms of change.

Guest stars returning to the series to reprise their roles include Tim Daly as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher and legacy cast members Coby Bell as Jason Pitts and Rockmond Dunbar as Pookie. This season also features appearances by legacy cast members Rick Fox as himself and Barry Floyd as Tee Tee.

THE GAME is executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. Peter O’Fallon, Barry Safchik and Michael Platt also executive produce. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.

Season one of THE GAME, as well as episodes from the original series, which aired from 2006-2015 on The CW then BET, are also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Wendy Raquel Robinson Is Still Hilarious In The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of The Game On Paramount+ was originally published on globalgrind.com