Ohio Turnpike traffic stop yields $162,000 in cocaine

According to NBC4i, a routine traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike turned into a major drug bust in Ottawa County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Dec. 6 at around 1:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2019 Ford Taurus on a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike near Elmore, Ohio. OSHP said suspicions were raised and a patrol drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.
During the search, tamper marks were visible on the dashboard and a hidden compartment was discovered under the dashboard. Inside the compartment were five packages of cocaine and an undetermined amount of cash.
