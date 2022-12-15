HomeObama's Legacy

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow makes New York Times style list

According to NBC4i, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has one more accolade to add to his bevy of awards and it has nothing to do with his talent on the football field.

The Ohio native has made the New York Times list of the “93 Most Stylish ‘People,’” according to the publication’s Styles section.

The list of names is compiled in “no particular order” and includes fashion icons such as Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, and Harry Styles. The Times explained that all the picks either “appeared in the Styles section this year” or were “attention” grabbing.

