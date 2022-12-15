CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has one more accolade to add to his bevy of awards and it has nothing to do with his talent on the football field.
The Ohio native has made the New York Times list of the “93 Most Stylish ‘People,’” according to the publication’s Styles section.
The list of names is compiled in “no particular order” and includes fashion icons such as Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, and Harry Styles. The Times explained that all the picks either “appeared in the Styles section this year” or were “attention” grabbing.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow makes New York Times style list
- Texas Police Officer Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Killing of Atatiana Jefferson
- Amanda Seales Show ‘Lowballed” | EPISODE 27
- Ashanti Delivers A Smooth Flex In Burberry
- Halle Bailey Gives Us Style Goals In All White
- Shereé Whitfield Is Named One Of The “93 Most Stylish ‘People’”By The New York Times
- Alex Vaughn Talks Opening For Ari Lennox ‘age/sex/location’ Tour + More [WATCH]
- Getting To Know: Who Would You Swap Places With For A Day?
- Arrest Warrant For Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friend’ Languishes As Family Demands Justice
- Amanda Seales Show: Akbar V Says God Told Her A Committed Man Is Her “Husband”
The Latest: