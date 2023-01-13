Listen: Beyoncé Recorded Tamia’s “So Into You” Demo At 13 Years Old

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As if Queen Bey couldn’t get any more legendary, we discovered this unreleased demo when she was about 13 years old. The iconic performer recorded Tamia’s hit 1998 single “So Into You” way before Beyoncé became a household name. Read more about the process and listen to the unreleased demo inside.

This lesser known fun fact about Beyoncé’s legacy and impact proves that she has been a student of the game for many years. Beyoncé was only a teenager, creating staple R&B hits for the ages. In the past, aspiring artists would demo a song before the producer or label would pass that same song onto a bigger act they were interested in pushing.

One fan shared an unreleased audio clip online of a young Beyoncé singing what fans know as Tamia’s classic record, “So Into You.” There are many clips of Beyoncé from her youth that have been shared online, in documentaries and from the singer herself, which spotlight the Virgo perfectionist hard at work. This unreleased demo is just another indication that Beyoncé has been a student of the vocal game forever. She masterfully studied the influential ’90s tone and emotion that was so prevalent at the time.

While a young Beyoncé matured as an entertainer and considering the context of the song, Tamia gave the record something special with her low tone and hypnotizing vocals.

“So Into You” was the third single from the Canadian singer’s self-titled debut album Tamia, which was released in 1998. It was written by Tamia, Tim Kelley, and Bob Robinson, with production helmed by Kelley and Robinson under their production moniker Tim & Bob. Lionel Richie and Ronald LaPreads are also credited as songwriters, because of the sample from The Commodores’ “Say Yeah.”

The song earned generally positive reviews from critics. “So Into You” became an R&B hit, peaking at No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Check out the unreleased demo for “So Into You” performed by little Beyoncé below:

