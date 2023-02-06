TMZ is reporting that, unfortunately, there is still some bad blood between the two surviving members of Migos, resulting in a physical altercation backstage at last night’s Grammy Awards.
Sources tell the news outlet that just before Quavo hit the stage to honor his nephew and bandmate Takeoff during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, he got into a fight with estranged member Offset. Apparently, the Recording Academy asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part. Quavo blocking Offset from the tribute is what allegedly led to the confrontation.
Following the fight, Quavo proceeded to hit the stage to perform “Without You,” a song he wrote specifically as his tribute to Takeoff, with gospel group Maverick City Music. Still, fans were disappointed that Offset was unable to be a part of the tribute as well.
You can watch the tribute in the video below.
REPORT: Quavo & Offset In Physical Altercation Following Grammy Tribute to Takeoff was originally published on hiphopnc.com