Keith Sweat and Ginuwine concert added to Ohio State Fair line-up

The Ohio State Fair has announced more shows to their 2023 line-up.
Just weeks ago, the fair announced that hip-hop legend Ludacris would be getting the stage on August 1st. And now R&B legends Keith Sweat and Ginuwine have both been added to the over dozen shows going on at the fair. Keith Sweat and Ginuwine will both perform Saturday, July 29th, 7:30 pm at the Celeste Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th, and include admission to the fair. Click here for more information and see the entire fair concert lineup below.
Ohio State Fair concert schedule
- July 26, 6:30 p.m.: KIDZ BOP
- July 27: Concert TBA
- July 28, 7:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind with The Main Squeeze
- July 29, 7:30 p.m.: Keith Sweat with Ginuwine
- July 30, 1 p.m.: All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir (Free)
- July 30, 7:30 p.m.: Yung Gravy with bbno$
- July 31, 7 p.m.: Casting Crowns
- Aug. 1, 1 p.m.: 1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute Band – Free)
- Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Ludacris
- Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: Styx with Foghat
- Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: Tyler Hubbard with Matt Stell
- Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.: Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour
- Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth
- Aug. 6, 2 p.m.: Sale of Champions Livestock Auction
