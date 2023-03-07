Keith Sweat and Ginuwine concert added to Ohio State Fair line-up

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The Ohio State Fair has announced more shows to their 2023 line-up.

Just weeks ago, the fair announced that hip-hop legend Ludacris would be getting the stage on August 1st. And now R&B legends Keith Sweat and Ginuwine have both been added to the over dozen shows going on at the fair. Keith Sweat and Ginuwine will both perform Saturday, July 29th, 7:30 pm at the Celeste Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th, and include admission to the fair. Click here for more information and see the entire fair concert lineup below.

Ohio State Fair concert schedule

July 26, 6:30 p.m.: KIDZ BOP

July 27: Concert TBA

July 28, 7:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind with The Main Squeeze

July 29, 7:30 p.m.: Keith Sweat with Ginuwine

July 30, 1 p.m.: All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir (Free)

July 30, 7:30 p.m.: Yung Gravy with bbno$

July 31, 7 p.m.: Casting Crowns

Aug. 1, 1 p.m.: 1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute Band – Free)

Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Ludacris

Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: Styx with Foghat

Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: Tyler Hubbard with Matt Stell

Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.: Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour

Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

Aug. 6, 2 p.m.: Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

