Columbus Cop Pulled Over Drag Racing Drunk Still On Duty

According to NBC4i, A Columbus police officer is fighting her charges in court after being accused of drag racing while under the influence.
NBC4 obtained an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s bodycam video of the Jan. 3 incident, which involved Columbus Division of Police Officer Trier Knieper and her friend, Paige Slyman. The pair had been illegally street racing in separate cars around 9 p.m. that night, going 100 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.
Troopers on Interstate 270 westbound pulled over Slyman, 26. When they approached Knieper, 27, one of the trooper’s body cameras recorded her saying she pulled over when she saw the troopers stop Slyman
For the full NBC4 story click here
