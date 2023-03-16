Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to Tamar Braxton as it’s just been revealed that the beauty is now engaged!

The Braxton Family Values star got engaged to Jeremy “JR” Robinson, a finalist on her “Queen’s Court” reality dating show. An update at the end of the episode confirmed that the couple remains together and are now planning their wedding, six months after taping the episode.

“I knew I was different than my siblings,” the 45 year old singer told her fiance. “I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child.”

“I thought that I just needed love. I didn’t,” she continued to explain. “I needed a friend. And you’ve been that for me.”

Tamar’s beau also felt the love during her emotional speech, telling her, “I’m not only willing, I’m ready. So much so that I don’t want to be your friend. I don’t want to be your friend. I want to be your husband.

Then, according to People.com, after pouring his heart out, Robinson then dropped to one knee to pop the big question to which Tamar replied, “yes” while holding back tears.

Yes, congratulations to Tamar on finding love! We absolutely love to see it!

