Saweetie Dishes On Her Candy Crush Collab + Her Desire To Portray Play A Super Villain On The Big Screen

Saweetie is no stranger to getting the bag. From collaborating with PrettyLittleThing for a clothing drop to getting with Hidden Valley Ranch and McDonald’s for the one-of-a-kind Saweetie meal, she is always at the top of every brand partnership list and we see why. Now, the My Type rapper is teaming up with Candy Crush Saga® to reveal the Icebox bling rings plus a jaw-dropping $250,000 prize pot up for grabs for the finalists ahead of this year’s Candy Crush® All Stars tournament.

“I’ve been playing Candy Crush for years,” Saweetie admitted to HelloBeautiful in an exclusive interview, “so I’m really excited to partner up with them and just hype up the players with a 2023 Candy Crush All Stars Tournament.” By collaborating with the number one most downloaded casual match game of all time, the “Fast” rapper is tapping into the players by giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win the first-ever one-of-a-kind diamond-encrusted champion rings (worth $75,000) designed by Atlanta jeweler to the stars, Icebox.

Kicking off this Thursday, March 23, the competition will allow contestants to compete in-game for an invitation to the live finale in London, and a chance to take home a share of the $250,000 prize pot and the championship rings. Designed by Mo, Rafi, and Z – the three brothers behind Icebox who have made iconic jewels for Hip Hop legends – the first, second, and third place winners will receive a handcrafted ring dripped and laced in Amethysts, Yellow and Orange Sapphires, Rubies, Blue Topaz, and Brown Tourmaline, and all set into the 14K Gold Candy Drip.

In fact, these rings are so exclusive that not even the Icy Gang queen herself can get her hands on ‘em. That is, unless she’s able to defeat the players on their way to the top during the Finals.

“When Candy Crush Saga came to us and asked us to create their first ever All-Stars championship rings, it was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down,” Zahir “Z” Jooma, Icebox Founder and Jewelry Designer, said in an official statement. “We’ve designed for platinum-selling artists, and next-level athletes, and now we’re handcrafting a one-of-a-kind piece of ice for the best Crushers out there.”

During our phone interview, Saweetie mentioned that she had her hand on eyes on the icy prizes herself. “I’m actually wearing all three right now and they look marvelous on my fingers. Hopefully I can keep them for myself. I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding,” she said jokingly. When asking the “Closer” rapper about what it takes to be Icy like her, she noted to HelloBeautiful that it’s not about the clothes, the chains, and the accessories, but it’s all about the confidence you wear with them.

“I think an Icy Grl is a mentality. When I wrote the freestyle, I was broke. So I think with hard work and determination, the ice eventually comes, but I think it’s about hustling and being an ambitious woman,” Saweetie said. “I think jewelry is the cherry on the top, but I honestly think that confidence comes from within.”

Although you see her styling and profiling on red carpets and doing her thing on stage, like most of us, Saweetie has fashion, style, and beauty regrets – or at least one. “I used to only dye my bangs in the front. I would’ve said, girl, leave them colors alone,” she said retrospectively as my mind instantly went to an image of young Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper with blunt blonde bangs and wavy dark brown hair. “Yeah, that was me.”

While she may have had a snafu or two in the past, the Best Friend rapper expressed that her own confidence, as well as the confidence that she encourages young women and girls to have as well, is pulled from a place of self-love and security. “Honestly, I think inner beauty comes from self-care, getting sleep, drinking water, being in solitude, and spending time with yourself. I feel like when people don’t really get to know themselves, their confidence doesn’t reach their true potential,” Saweetie shared.

We all know that the Bay Area bae always has something up her sleeve, so before parting ways on the Zoom conference line, I had to ask her what she had in-store for the fans. She assured me that there would be new music coming down the pipeline “definitely before the summertime,” and specifically “before June,” to keep up with the pattern of her previous Icy Girl, My Type, and Tap In drops.

When asking her about her acting ventures – as she’s been exploring more on-camera opportunities with Freeform’s grown-ish and now Peacock’s Bel-Air, she shared an exciting interest that I wasn’t expecting. “I really want to play a supervillain in a DC movie. We’ve seen Harley Quinn. I think it’s time to see Poison Ivy, but the Black girl version,” she said confidently.

The free-to-enter Candy Crush All Stars tournament goes live on March 23, open to anyone over 18 years old from select markets who are Level 25 and higher. All players have until April 3 to compete in round one of the tournament.

Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game, visit: http://www.candycrushsaga.com. For competition T&Cs, visit https://candycrush-saga.web.app/pages/all_stars_terms

Saweetie Dishes On Her Candy Crush Collab + Her Desire To Portray Play A Super Villain On The Big Screen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com