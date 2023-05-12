Here’s How to Get a Free Burger Monday

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus-based fast-food chain White Castle is celebrating National Slider Day with discounts and free hamburgers.

White Castle is offering free cheese sliders in stores on Monday in celebration of National Slider Day, the chain’s self-proclaimed holiday honoring the slider. No purchase is necessary, but customers do need to present a digital coupon which can be found here. In addition, a free dessert-on-a-stick is available Friday through Sunday with any purchase.

For the full NBC4i story click here