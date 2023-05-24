Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Riley is about shedding what doesn’t serve her and embracing her greatness. In xoNecole’s Spring/Summer 2023 digital cover issue, the star discusses learning to use her voice, not playing small, her past addiction, and enforcing boundaries.

Amber Riley is beauty personified on the Spring/Summer 2023 digital cover of xoNecole. The lovely Glee actress strikes a statuesque pose in an opulent baby blue one-shoulder gown that wraps around her glowing skin and perfectly matches her new-found queen attitude. Inside the digital issue, Riley is unapologetically stepping into her womanhood, and part of that means using her voice to stand up for herself. “Therapy kind of gave me the training to speak my mind. It’s not something we’re taught, especially as Black women. I got so comfortable in [doing so], and I really want other people, especially Black women, to get more comfortable in that space,” said the songstress.

Riley is done playing small. The multihyphenate is gearing up to release new music, continuing her self-journey, enjoying her new love, and pouring into that “Big Girl Energy” she emanates. “My new mantra is ‘humility does not serve me.’ Humility does not serve Black women. The world works so hard to humble us anyway,” spoke Riley.

To read the entire article, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Amber Riley Celebrates Her Birthday In A Metallic Blue Dress

5 Times Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals

Fans React To The Premiere Of Lifetime’s Buzzing Thriller “Single Black Female”

Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals In A Green Ensemble

Amber Riley Talks Finding Her Inner Voice In The Spring/Summer 2023 ‘XONecole’ Digital Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com