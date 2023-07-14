What happened to respecting elders? What happened to the relationship between the older and younger generations? What happened to the family dynamics?
See: What’s Trending: What to do When Other People’s Kids Misbehave? [LISTEN]
Rickey Smiley unleashes some real talk about parenting (or lack there of), respect, and principles in today’s society.
See: [VIDEO] Parents FLIP OUT on Child For Spending 45k in Video Game Cafe
Related…
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why You MUST Talk With Your Child About Drugs, Specifically Fentanyl [WATCH]
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: “Your Attitude Determines Your Altitude”
What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You Badly In Public? [WATCH]
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Lack of Parenting, Respect, and Principles [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Atlanta Man Completely Ignored During Botched Robbery
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Amber Rose Reveals New Hair In Latest Instagram Video
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Ohio Minimum Wage Not Enough To Rent A Two-Bedroom Apartment
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Founder, President Of Ohio Animal Rescue Found With 146 Dead Dogs