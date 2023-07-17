Ms. Bert’s ‘Karen’ Granddaughter-In-Law Threw The Greens Away [LISTEN]

Ms. Bert’s grandson is dating a Karen, and she’s fed up! The last straw was when she threw out Ms. Bert’s Sunday pot of greens for some kale. Let’s just say…Ms. Bert turned her every which way but loose. Thankfully, Rickey Smiley is going to take her to Piccadilly to cool off.

