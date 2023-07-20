We’re sending love and well wishes to Chicago rapper Lil Durk as it has been reported that he’s been forced to cancel several tour dates due to some health issues.
On Tuesday, 24 of Lil Durk’s Sorry for the Drought Tour performances were marked as canceled on the Ticketmaster website.
At this time, the only remaining performances include two in Chicago. He is scheduled to perform a solo show at the United Center on Aug. 11, with an appearance at the WGCI Summer Jam on Aug. 12 at the same venue.
TMZ reports that as of now, the rapper is taking it day by day.
It was reported last week that Durk was recovering from dehydration and exhaustion after spending a week in the hospital.
DJ Akademiks published a statement from the “Pelle Coat” rapper on his Instagram page, however, the rapper has not publicly shared the message himself.
Check out the statement below:
We’re hoping for a swift recovery and to see Durk back on stage soon!
The post Lil Durk Cancels “Sorry For The Drought” Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns appeared first on 92 Q.
