Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Commissioner Alicia Reese creates the first-ever Black Music Walk of Fame outdoor interactive exhibit to grace Cincinnati, Ohio, and she stops by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss it!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Hamilton County Commissioner, also a Cincinnati native, discusses the grand opening of the Black Music Walk of Fame as part of the 2023 Cincy Music Festival.

“The new public exhibit serves as an unforgettable celebration of Black music, culture, and lifestyle and Cincinnati’s role in producing musical greats that made major impacts on the industry worldwide,” Black Enterprise wrote.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It will include an immersive augmented reality experience, allowing guests to perform alongside musical legends like Penny Ford (who was also in attendance at the live broadcast). It is set to open tomorrow July 22, 2023.

“It’s perfect to create what I call this music corridor because the missing link was black music legends that are from our area,” Reece stated.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

For more clips of the Cincy Music Fest live broadcast, follow @rickeysmileymorningshow on social media!

Related:

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast from Cincy Music Fest

Cincy’s First Black Music Walk of Fame Grand Opening [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com