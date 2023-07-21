It looks like Pickleball is picking up! Many celebs have seemed to recently join the ___, with the latest being Drake and Michael B. Jordan as investors.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The ‘____’ rapper, ___, and ‘_____’ actor, ___,_____ on ___. They announced Thursday that ______.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
b
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
n
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
LeBron James, Draymond Green Among NBA Stars Buying A Professional Pickleball Team
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders
Pickleball on the Rise? Drake and Michael B. Jordan Newest Celeb Investors was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Joe, Plus $250!
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Atlanta Man Completely Ignored During Botched Robbery
-
Would You Try Burger King Thailand’s “Real Cheeseburger” With No Meat And 20 Slices Of Cheese?
-
Amber Rose Reveals New Hair In Latest Instagram Video
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023