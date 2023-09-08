Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For All The Dogs, the upcoming eighth solo studio album from Drake was slated to be released late last month but was held back for reasons unknown to the public. Now, the Canadian superstar has revealed the release date for the highly anticipated project, doing so by sharing an older performance video of his father.

For All The Dogs was thought to be released on August 25 but when the day came and went without the album on DSPs, some fans felt duped. Typically, when Drake teases a project using his massive social media reach, music of some sort typically follows. As it stands, the OVO Sound honcho decided to hold the project back, perhaps due to tweaks, sample clearances, features, and a variety of other possibilities.

Using an old performance video of his father, Dennis Graham, the caption of the video reads, “FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22” as Graham takes the stage for the Stormy Monday With Danny Marks show, a CBC network program that ran in the 1980s. In the clip, it appears that Graham, a musician from Memphis, Tenn., and Marks were good friends with one another as Marks referred to Graham as his cousin.

Graham showed off some impressive Blues vocals in the clip, connecting the closeness that Drake shares with his father and highlighting his musical lineage.

For All The Dogs will be released on September 22.

—

Photo: Marcelo Hernandez / Getty

Drake Reveals For All The Dogs Release Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com