Akron Zoo Helps Brings Back This Extinct Species To Tahiti

Dedicated members at the Akron Zoo have done their part to help bring back an extinct species of snail that is currently being reintroduced to its original habitat in Tahiti.

According to FOX 8, Animal Care Manager Kathleen Balogh and Zookeeper Elizabeth Maille of Akron Zoo have been dedicated to breeding Partula snails, which went extinct in the 1990s. Partula snails are native to Tahiti, and help keep the forest healthy by eating decaying plants in the French Polynesian Islands.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums and other organizations across the world have stepped in the help bring Partula snails to zoos to be bred and to save the species. The Akron Zoo joined the effort in the year 2000, according to the release.

According to the release, 25,000 snails have been released into the wild in the last nine years.

Major shout-out and kudos to everyone at the Akron Zoo, especially Kathleen Balogh and Elizabeth Maille!

