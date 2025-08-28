Listen Live
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama

Published on August 28, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys have traded All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The blockbuster trade comes after a prolonged and increasingly public contract dispute between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Sources close to the team indicate that negotiations for a long-term extension had completely stalled. Jones was reportedly unwilling to meet Parsons’ demands to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league, leading to a rift that became irreparable. For Cowboys fans, this marks a bitter end to the tenure of a player once seen as the future face of the franchise. The trade sends a clear message about the front office’s financial strategy but leaves a gaping hole in the defense.

For Green Bay, the addition of Parsons is a monumental boost. He brings an elite pass-rushing ability that will instantly elevate their defensive front. His versatility allows him to be a disruptive force from anywhere on the field, a nightmare for opposing offenses in the NFC. The Packers’ defense, already a solid unit, now has a cornerstone player to build around for years to come.

Moving forward, the Cowboys must now figure out how to replace their most dynamic defensive player. The draft picks acquired in the trade will provide opportunities, but finding a talent of Parsons’ caliber is a monumental task. The pressure is now squarely on the Dallas front office to prove this decision was the right one for the team’s long-term success.

