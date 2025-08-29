Listen Live
Sheetz Is Heading to Cincinnati: Here's Where

Published on August 29, 2025

Another big player in the convenience store game is looking to plant roots in Greater Cincinnati. Sheetz has confirmed plans for a Blue Ash location, with city council set to vote on the concept development plan next month.

If approved, the store would be built along Ashwood Drive. A city spokesperson says the planning commission would still need to sign off on the final development plan later this year, though no date has been set.

Sheetz says it’s still too early to release details but is “excited to eventually serve new customers in Blue Ash.”

The chain has been steadily growing its Ohio footprint, now with 125 stores across the state, including recent openings in Columbus, Toledo, Dayton, and here in the Cincinnati area. A new distribution center is also under construction in Findlay.

“As we expand further into western Ohio and the areas that are near our current footprint, we remain committed to being the best neighbor we can be, continuing the standard that Ohio communities have come to expect from us for more than two decades,” the company said in a statement.

Founded in Pennsylvania, Sheetz has built a loyal fan base thanks to its made-to-order food, competitive gas prices, and reputation as a one-stop shop. Its move into Blue Ash comes as other national names, like Wawa and Publix, are also reshaping the local convenience and grocery landscape.

Wawa’s newest spot is set to open Thursday at 5450 Kings Mills Road in Mason.


